Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 97,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCM opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

