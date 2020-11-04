Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRCL opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

