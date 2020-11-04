Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) to “Hold”

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. Journey Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$11.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

