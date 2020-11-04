Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 584 call options.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

