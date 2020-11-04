Strategic Education (STRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

