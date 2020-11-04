Stryker Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

SYK stock opened at $208.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.