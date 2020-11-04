Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundance Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Sundance Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

SNDE stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Sundance Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.56). Sundance Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Research analysts expect that Sundance Energy will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundance Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundance Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

