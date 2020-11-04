Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 15%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 41,690,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 6,724,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth $114,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.