Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RUN stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,394.61 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,756,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,246,318 shares of company stock worth $529,698,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

