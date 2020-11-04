Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SURF shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market cap of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

