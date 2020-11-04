SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.89

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $307.89 and last traded at $306.92, with a volume of 32080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total value of $499,154.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,960.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,871,618. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 87.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

