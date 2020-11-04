SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

