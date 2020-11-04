SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $940,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

