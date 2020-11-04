SVB Leerink Weighs in on Epizyme, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPZM. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $228,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

