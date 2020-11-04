SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SVMK opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $231,865.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,082 shares of company stock worth $5,268,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SVMK by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

