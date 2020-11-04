SVMK (SVMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect SVMK to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SVMK has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect SVMK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SVMK opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 25,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $559,790.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,797. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

