SwiftCash (SWIFT) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $111,839.28 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 236.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001368 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 163,845,286 coins and its circulating supply is 163,124,855 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

