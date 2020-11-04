Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,765.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

SYDDF opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

