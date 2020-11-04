Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYKE. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

SYKE stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 59,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 50,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

