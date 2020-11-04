Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after buying an additional 762,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,379,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,166,000 after acquiring an additional 163,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Synopsys by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 222,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 149,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $232.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

