Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Systemax has raised its dividend by 380.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Systemax has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. Systemax has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

