Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,034,000 after buying an additional 2,213,484 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,342,000 after buying an additional 2,037,658 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,827,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,344,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,632,000 after buying an additional 1,101,168 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $91.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.