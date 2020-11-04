TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

