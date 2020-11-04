Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Taubman Centers have declined over the past year but narrower than its industry’s fall. Moreover, ahead of the third quarter earnings release the Zacks Consensus Estimate for funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged over the past week. The company is likely to benefit from its solid portfolio, high-quality tenant roster and restructuring efforts. However, retail REITs, which were already battling store closures and tenant bankruptcies, have been affected due to low footfall at properties amid the social-distancing requirements and higher e-commerce adoption. This has emerged as a pressing concern for the company, as the trend is considerably hindering mall-tenant sales and bringing down the demand for the retail real estate space. Also, it is likely to have an adverse impact on the tenants’ rent paying ability.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Taubman Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

