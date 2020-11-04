Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.95

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 47868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.