Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TGP opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $907.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 51.6% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,114,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after buying an additional 719,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 771.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 269,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 238,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

