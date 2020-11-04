Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 10.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.40. 1,075,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,099,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several brokerages have commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $334.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.