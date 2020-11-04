Telenav (TNAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is scheduled to be issuing its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNAV. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

