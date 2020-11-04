Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tenneco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 31.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Tenneco by 80.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 32.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

