Teradata (TDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.31 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.28-0.31 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

