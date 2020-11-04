Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.63% of Terex worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.