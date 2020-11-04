Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.39

Shares of Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.39 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 13.91 ($0.18), with a volume of 23179375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17.

Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tern Plc (TERN.L) Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

