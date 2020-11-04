Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Position Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 1.03% of Ternium worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ternium by 13,882.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

