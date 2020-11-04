Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after buying an additional 1,363,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 396,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after acquiring an additional 278,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

