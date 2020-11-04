Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.