The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $24.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $740.19 million, a P/E ratio of -131.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Analysts predict that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in The Andersons during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.