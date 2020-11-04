The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,345,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

NYSE:BK opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.