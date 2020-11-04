The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,222,000 after buying an additional 5,380,755 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

