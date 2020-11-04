The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,234 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

