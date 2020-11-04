The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

