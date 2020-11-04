The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average is $199.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 697,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

