The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $224.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.