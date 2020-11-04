The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

GDL opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

