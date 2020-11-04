The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.42). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.