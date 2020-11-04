The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of GT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

