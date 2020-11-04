The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $277.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day moving average of $259.03. The company has a market capitalization of $298.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

