The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of The J. M. Smucker worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 312.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

NYSE SJM opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.