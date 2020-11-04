The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $854.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

