The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

