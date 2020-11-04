The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

